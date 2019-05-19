Discontinue printing of one rupee notes

Only very few are aware of one-rupee notes having been re-issued on 06.03.2015 after being discontinued two decades back. The note earlier discontinued those of rupees two and five were re-issued about two decades later subsequently being reprinted even now only because of the bureaucratic craze of secretary-level officers of Union Finance Ministry. Only one-rupee notes bear the signature of a secretary-level officer in Government of India. Another distinct feature in the one-rupee note is that it is issued by the Government of India while notes of all other denominations are issued by Reserve Bank of India RBI as printed on notes.

Even the majority of bank-employees have not seen re-issued one-rupee notes, what to talk of the general public. These notes are still sold at an extraordinary heavy premium multiple times the face-value. Central government and RBI should immediately stop the printing of one-rupee notes, and initiate an enquiry on re-issue of these notes on 06.03.2015 with existing print-stock sold as a souvenir in attractive plastic-packs so that government rather than currency-dealers may earn a heavy premium on one-rupee notes.

Since ten-rupee coins are not accepted by the public, coins should be only in denominations of rupees one and five with ten-rupee plastic notes issued for long life. Rather recently introduced 20-rupee coins must also not be minted. Once ten-rupee plastic-currency is successful, it may be introduced for other denominations also.

Madhu Agrawal

Kamal Hassan unaware about history

It refers to Kamal Hassan calling Nathuram Godse as first Hindu terrorist. Such persons have neither read history nor the note was written by Nathuram Godse on his killing of Mahatma Gandhi. Undoubtedly it cannot be justified to kill a person, even though it was pseudo-secularist policy and the undemocratic decision of the uncrowned king-maker which provoked Nathuram Godse to take such bold but undesired step that too with full knowledge that he himself would be hanged.

Everybody knows the person who deprived the nation of a really capable Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel of becoming first Prime Minister of India. Big problems like that of Kashmir hanging and troubling India till now since independence would not have been there if Indian citizens would have been fortunate enough to be led by democratically elected but unfortunately vetoed out Sardar Patel as first Prime Minister of India.

By the logic of Kamal Hassan, even freedom-fighters Rajguru, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Ashfaqualla Khan and many others having martyred themselves voluntarily by making fatal attacks on cruel British rulers for their inhuman deeds and torture on citizens of slave India would also be termed, terrorists. Hindu-terrorist is the term innovated by pseudo-secularist lobby running their vote-bank politics on minority-appeasing. Hinduism is not only a religion but a fine culture and way of living which is full of tolerance allowing pseudo-secularists to be a part of the Indian political system.

It is time that all martyrs having laid down their lives for attacking cruel British rulers may be given due respect by figuring them on currency-notes which are presently being monopolized by a single person.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Sion-Panvel Highway repair

It is notable that the PWD has undertaken the concretisation of Sion-Panvel Highway on a war-footing basis and the work is going on in full swing. With Navi Mumbai airport scheduled to be ready by the year 2022, the PWD had faced flak. Further several spots on the road developed potholes and it may develop to carters during the monsoon season. The Vashi Belapur concretisation work is going on and we hope the work will be over before the monsoon season.

Chitra Krishnan

