1) Betis are at risk in UP

It refers to your editorial (November 5); I totally agree with you concerning the situation which you have mentioned in your article decorously that the crime against women in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a new low with a teenager being gang-raped in an ICU. However, the Yogi Adityanath government has always claimed to have a significant reduction in the crime. Nonetheless, the Adityanath-led BJP government finds changing the name of cities and building the world’s tallest Ram statue in the state is of utmost importance! While the state failing on crucial benchmark for the safety of citizens, will the ‘world’s tallest statue’ of Lord Rama be enough to please the diety especially in the State that tops the crime chart? Even if the hospitals are not safe in UP, where would a common person go? The government should stop to make the people fool and should do something for women’s safety and protection instead of beating about bushes. The first priority of the government must be the reduction of crimes in the state not to change the name of cities or build the statues.

– Mohd Faheem

2) Ban sale of new currency-packs & coin-bags at premium

It is welcome that the Reserve Bank of India issues a new currency in plenty to be distributed through a vast network of banks both in private and public sector especially every year on occasion of Deepawali. Banks also distribute new currency on demand to their customers. It is also justified that new currency is issued by banks only on cash-withdrawal from their accounts, and not an exchange of old notes.

But in areas like Chandni Chowk of Delhi, new currency-packs in all denominations are always available at a premium throughout the year in any quantity with hawkers on a footpath near Fatehpuri and Kachcha Bagh. The rate of the premium of new currency-notes at Deepawali-2018 in retail was Rs 60, Rs 100 and Rs 200 for a pack of Rs 100 notes in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 50 and Rs 100 respectively. The premium rate of Re 1 note was Rs 200 per pack of 100 that is Rs 300 for a pack with a face value of Rs 100. There are big wholesale-dealers where bundles of new currency in any denomination are available without any scarcity.

The Reserve Bank of India and Department of Economic Intelligence should conduct an inquiry in the matter and take every step to check the menace of selling new currency at a premium. The central government should make the selling of new currency and coin-bags punishable offence. Then only currency-packs and coin-bags will be available in banks throughout the year.

– Madhu Agrawal

3) Save the country from poison pollutions

Thanks to the Supreme Court for giving a very good verdict on crackers, permitting the sale of only ‘green crackers’ in Delhi. It is a good action which was taken by the Supreme Court to reduce pollution and make the enjoyable atmosphere. This judgement should apply in all over the country, so that the poison pollution of the country could change into fresh climate, because of the pollution many people fall into severe diseases and they lost their precious lives. The people should also give their best to make an enjoyable atmosphere in the country. I hope that all people will help the government to save the country from poison pollutions.

– Alqamah Shaikh

4) A pleasant gift of PM Modi

It is heartening that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Diwali bonanza, announced a slew of measures, including sanction of loans of up to 1 crore to small and medium enterprises in 59 minutes through a special portal to give a boost to the nation’s second-biggest employing sector. Also, he dedicated some other gifts to the nation on this pleasant occasion of Diwali. It is a great presentation given to the nation by PM Narendra Modi on this occasion. Now the middle-class people may celebrate the festival with immense pleasure owing to PM’s gift. This gift will bring a different glitter amongst all Diwali candles. I extend my deepest gratitude to PM Modi for giving the opportunity of enjoyment especially at the time of the biggest festival of our country.

– FU Patel