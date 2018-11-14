1) RaGa’s allegations are baseless

Once again the Rafael deal issue took a new turn after the statement of Dassault Aviation that there is no wrong-doing in the contract while the Congress is dismissing his claims as “manufactured lies”. Why is the Congress still not ready to admit the reality while it has always alleged that Prime Minister put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani’s pocket? Although Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the government for several months though he is yet to give strong evidence against PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi’s all allegations are baseless. If he has some serious objections over the deal, he should go to the court and prove that.

– F.R.Murad

2) Women’s cricket has come of age

Convincing wins in the first two matches of the World Twenty20 put Team India on the top of the table. After disposing of the challenge of New Zealand in the first match, they outplayed Pakistan in every department of the game to achieve a seven-wicket victory. The Indian bowlers were able to restrict Pakistan to 133 despite several fielding bloopers and got a penalty of 10 runs even before a ball being bowled in Indian innings. Senior Mithali Raj and other batsmen played to a plan and made an easy task of the target. Indian bowling was up to the mark to trouble Pakistani batswoman and but for 93 runs for the fourth wicket, there was not much of a resistance. H Kaur handled the side with tact and it they play in the same spirit, the Indian team is likely to enter the semifinal stage and the final will be a hurdle for an all-round side. The Women’s Team has come of age in World Twenty 20.

– Calicut CK Mani

3) Temple Tantrums

Dharmadesh, a two-day meeting of the Hindu seers organised for National integration and the temple tantrums, held in the capital city. The seers were soliciting political support and called for support to PM Modi for a second consecutive term to make the dream of building Ram Temple in Ayodhya a reality. Though the seers were hurt that the way Ram Temple on Ramjanmabhoomi was not taking shape, but they are satisfied with the works done by the current government in the field of religion, culture, national security, and pride. The country hoped to solve all the problems with BJP, the Saffron party winning with a majority once again and fulfill all the wishes of people including the building of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

– Chitra Rugmini

4) PM moves forward

Whatever may be the outcome of upcoming elections in four states, the country is looking forward to PM Modi as a visionary Prime Minister and that was revealed in his developmental programme introduced in the last four year. PM’s infra push with the inauguration of the first multi-modal terminal on the River Ganga in Varanasi. If he is given a chance, he is going to make the country most forward country in the world and reduced the gap of over 20 years we faced all these years comparing to other developed countries. Now it is a historic day for all of Kashi, east India and the whole of India. The whole country has become the witness to that work of development which was supposed to have been done long ago. We look at the future with bright prospects and the PM moves in that direction very well.

– Anandambal Jayanthy

5) Govt-RBI tussle unfortunate!

RBI is an autonomous body and the government led by the Finance Minister has no business to criticise India’s apex bank. The government feels that the RBI has not done enough is an unfair assessment. Just because RBI is not following the government’s guidelines, that doesn’t mean it has erred in its duties. Bleeding banks in our country led by PSUs is a result of diktats given the government to former bank heads that have resulted in a liquidity mess the financial sector is facing at the moment.

The government-RBI tussle needs to be resolved at the earliest; else, the Indian currency would be turned into a toilet paper in the days to come. The US currency is heading higher in spite of Trump whom most Americans hate as his policies are haphazard, but their economy is doing well because their Central Bank functions independently. Let’s not try to clip RBI’s wings if India has to march on the path of development which means economists and their decisions need to be respected!

– S.N.Kabra

