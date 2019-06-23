India to miss Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan’s world cup dreams end in tears as his injury doesn’t heal on time but cup of joy for Rishabh Pant who replaces the injured Indian opener. Dhawan scored a brilliant ton against Australia which helped India win against the Kangaroos and his services at the top order would be missed. It’s really unfortunate Dhawan had to left out in these circumstances and truly ‘bad luck’ and destiny for Shikhar as world cup is played once in 4 yrs.

Rishabh Pant has been rewarded for his recent form as he seems to be in top gear. Dropped unceremoniously from the team but was destined to be back in the squad though I feel sorry as it is at the expense of Shikhar Dhawan who was stroking the ball well before being injured. Our focus should now shift on our goal of winning the World Cup and hoping Bhuvaneshwar Kumar recovers from his injury and doesn’t need a replacement.

S.N. Kabra

Making Marathi mandatory

By making Marathi mandatory in state schools, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has brought yet another compulsion on non Marathi speaking students just like in Tamil Nadu and other states. At the moment it is only optional in CBSE and ICSE board schools. This is done to give Marathi language a pre-eminent status. Despite this, if there are still some schools which are not teaching Marathi then the government will initiate action against those institutions. This will put a break on learning an additional subject especially a foreign language, which will enhance their wish to pursue higher studies. This is a new development which will pose a problem for growing children learning in state schools. Making Marathi mandatory is one more hurdle for school children.

C.K.S. Mani

Cut off gimmick

Small dip in cut off marks is not going to make much difference. The Education Board is feeling the heat and it is time to revamp its policies regarding them. The education standard has to go up and the children must get quality education for low fees. Who is to bell the cat? The Education Board has to go in for new system and make the students learn the subject without much stress. Sky rocketing cut-offs is a cause of worry for students and more so to the parents. It is just absurd and not in lines with education system with other countries in the world. More so because some of the colleges are accepting nothing less than 100 per cent as cut off marks for college admission. Definitely the marks race go out of hand and remains the cause of worry even for the next generation also.

Anandambal subbu

Strict law necessary to check social media misuse

It refers to balanced Supreme Court verdict ordering release of Delhi-based journalist Prashant Kanojia from jails as Right-To-Liberty, but disapproving his highly objectionable series of tweets in name of Right-To-Freedom of Expression.

It is time that some guidelines may be framed so that defamatory and objectionable postings either on social-media or Whatsapp group may not be possible.

Politicians should avoid opposing those who are not followers of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. There is a sizeable section in society including even in ruling BJP who think freedom of nation did not come from so-thought non-violent move, rather according to them British rulers left India because of tough resistance created by Azad Hind Fauj established by Subhash Chandra Bose. It is time that central government exposes those officially who did not help Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and other pre-independence martyrs in court-cases or otherwise who were hanged to death for their protest against British rulers.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

