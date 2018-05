The RSS has invited former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to address newly recruited RSS workers on June...

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never said ₹15 lakh would be deposited...

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a fire at a commercial complex in suburban Goregaon which killed four...

Armed with a recent Supreme Court order exonerating Vinayak Damodar Savarkar of any role in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, a Mumbai resident has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to...

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as ACB officials and barging into a coaching class and assaulting its...

The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan faces an uphill task to regain voters’ confidence ahead of the assembly polls...

The bypoll to Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha seat are scheduled to take place on May 28, 2018. The counting will take place on May 31, 2018.

