Part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed in Mumbai’s Andheri West during early morning hours on Tuesday, injuring two people in the incident.

The Gokhale bridge, that connects Andheri East and Andheri West, collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot as it is feared that some people might be trapped under the debris.

Even, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) department, “Some people are feared trapped inside. We are at the spot and trying to check with the locals if someone is missing as they might be trapped under the debris”.

Live Update:

We're assessing that by 1400 hrs we'll be able to restore harbour line route which will ensure connectivity b/w Church Gate as well as CSMT to Goregaon. As far as fast lines are concerned we're expecting to restore them by 1900 hrs & all the lines by midnight: Western Railway PRO pic.twitter.com/SfLkdsFsjT — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

In view of closure of Bandra – Goregaon section due to mishap near Andheri, WR suburban travellers are allowed to travel on CR between Gharkopar & CSMT today #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 3, 2018

Part of Road Over Bridge collapsed in Mumbai’s Andheri West: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is running 39 extra buses on Western line route

from Bandra to Andheri — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work & rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other depts. I’ve ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety: Railway Minister.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cHXoGVhyDm — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to @CPMumbaiPolice and BMC commissioner on #GokhaleBridgeCollapse incident. CM asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters. #MumbaiRains — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 3, 2018

Part of Road Over Bridge collapsed in #Mumbai‘s Andheri West: NDRF team, with dog squad, is present at the spot. 2 people have been rescued from under the debris so far. Total 6 injures have been reported. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/6aI3x0c2bf — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Services are running on all corridors on Central Railway. However we are consciously reducing number of rakes to avoid marooning & bunching. Services will continue on local line: Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

The bridge collapse has affected train services.

All services of Harbour railway line are affected between Andheri railway station & Bandra railway station, however, the services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) & Bandra railway station are running normally.