LIVE Election results 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi, a seat Congress has not lost in the last three decades, except in 1998. It will be a huge boost for the BJP if its candidate Smriti Irani registers a win against the Congress chief. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanand, where he is leading.

The early trends of the Lok Sabha election result 2019 showed a clear majority for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies are set to cross 300 seats, as per the leads.