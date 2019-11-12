The Indian National Congress also deserves praise for respecting the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case and also for appealing to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. This is the historic day for India – the largest secular democracy in the world that saw the end of a dispute spanning several centuries which had pitted the Hindu and Muslim communities against each other in the courts. History books clearly establish that there was a temple and it is the unshakeable faith of believers that this is the birthplace of Ram which itself is the greatest evidence. It is nice that at last the temple justice has resolved the decades old case amicably.

The verdict is good news for all, ultimately a controversial dispute ended peacefully. We both the Muslims and Hindus should obey the court verdict. The judgement of the Honorable Supreme Court is on equitable principles and acceptable one by all. The honest act of the judiciary on a sensitive issue pending since decades on silly pretexts deserves all praise and shows the backbone of Indian judicial systems. The verdict has awarded the land at the heart of the clash to a Hindu litigant over Muslim objections and represents a major victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit goes to Ramchandra Paramhans, engineered by Ashok Singhal and charioted by L K Advani the Ram Janmabhoomi movement which catapulted the BJP to the national limelight in the 1990s. Ayodhya and Advani gets justifiably equal space as he took lead on the Ram chariot that traversed the entire country. Ashok Singhal was also a part who came to the forefront of the movement in 1984 when he was VHP joint general secretary who organised the first “dharam sansad” and mobilised saints in support of the Ram temple issue.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute case, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has rightly said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody’s victory or loss. The government had always did its best to persuade Vishwa Hindu Parishad to postpone the Shilanyas or the foundation stone lying ceremony till the court delivered its judgement. Alternatively it was suggested that the leaders of Babri Masjid Committee and VHP sit together to work out a compromise formula. Various ways suggested but to no avail. The Shilanyas was duly performed at a distance from the disputed territory with a clear and a firm declaration that Shri Ram Temple when constructed would cover the disputed territory and structure also. What we need is to give due respect to the law and the temple should come up where it is given permission to setup as it affects the belief of close to a billion people. PM Modi has praised 130 crore Indians for maintaining calm during the verdict and has expected that this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation and every Indian be empowered. Let us hope that the verdict brings more peace and harmony to the country and strengthen the social fabric.

Also Read: Lord Ram gets his land-Part I

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)