Opposition parties on Monday boycotted Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s address to the joint sitting of the Maharashtra legislature to voice their protest against his recent remarks on the RSS.

Earlier this month, Rao said in Nagpur that the RSS is one of the most secular and inclusive organisations as it has always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith.

Expressing displeasure over the remarks, opposition members stayed away from the Central Hall where the governor arrived to deliver his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses on the first day of the budget session.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said that they decided to boycott the address because they “were doubtful if it will be the governor’s address or that of a RSS person”.