Maha Kumbh Tragedy Sparks Crackdown: Yogi Govt Cancels VVIP Passes, Declares No-Vehicle Zone 2

In response to the devastating stampede at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh, which claimed 30 lives and left over 60 injured, the Yogi Adityanath government has implemented stringent measures to prevent further chaos. The entire Maha Kumbh Mela area has now been declared a No-Vehicle Zone, with VVIP passes revoked to control the surging crowds ahead of the next major snan on Basant Panchami, February 3rd.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when an overwhelming rush of pilgrims broke through barricades to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred days of the Kumbh Mela. In an emergency meeting, CM Yogi directed officials to enhance crowd control, regulate traffic, and improve inter-department coordination. To reinforce the arrangements, the administration has reinstated senior officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Goswami, both of whom played key roles in managing Kumbh 2019.

Five Major Changes Implemented:

No-Vehicle Zone: All vehicles are strictly prohibited inside the Maha Kumbh area to prevent overcrowding.

No VVIP Passes: The government has cancelled all VVIP privileges, ensuring no special vehicle access inside the fairgrounds.

One-Way Traffic System: A strict one-way traffic system has been enforced to streamline crowd movement and avoid stampedes.

Vehicles Stopped at Prayagraj Borders: Four-wheelers from neighboring districts are being halted at city borders to reduce congestion.

Deployment of Kumbh 2019 Experts: Experienced officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Goswami have been brought in to strengthen on-ground management.

To maintain order, four-wheelers have been completely banned from entering Prayagraj until further notice.

High-Level Review Ordered

CM Yogi has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to conduct a comprehensive review of the Maha Kumbh arrangements on Thursday. The ADG and Prayagraj District Magistrate have been tasked with ensuring a smooth and safe exit for devotees from the mela grounds. Additionally, five Special Secretary-level officers have been appointed to monitor operations round-the-clock.

Government’s Appeal to Devotees

The Yogi government has urged pilgrims to follow administrative guidelines to ensure a safe and hassle-free Maha Kumbh. With millions of devotees still arriving, authorities remain on high alert to prevent any further tragedies.