Trump-Xi Summit Signals New US-China Reset as Symbolism Overshadows Major Breakthroughs 2

US President Donald Trump returned from his China visit describing his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a meeting between leaders of “two great countries”, with the summit emerging as a powerful display of symbolism amid efforts to reset ties between Washington and Beijing.

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday evening after a brief refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska. He claimed that the trip resulted in significant trade agreements, including a deal involving China’s purchase of 200 Boeing aircraft with a commitment for an additional 750 in the future, alongside agreements expected to benefit the American agriculture sector.

Calling the relationship between the United States and China central to global stability, Trump described the summit as a defining moment.

“It’s the two great countries. I call it the G-2. This is the G-2. I think it’ll go down as a very important moment in history,” Trump told Fox News after meeting Xi on Thursday.

Observers noted that Trump’s remarks placed China on an equal footing with the US, a diplomatic position long pursued by Beijing. According to analyses in American media, the carefully orchestrated meetings and symbolic gestures reflected China’s effort to project itself as an equal global power alongside the United States.

Trump also spoke about Taiwan, suggesting that China was unlikely to pursue aggressive action while he remained in office.

“It’s not a takeover. They just don’t want to see this place — we’ll call it a place because nobody knows how to define it — but they don’t want to see it go independent,” Trump said.

“I don’t think they’ll do anything when I’m here. When I’m not here, they might, to be honest with you,” he added.

The US President further said he had invited Xi Jinping to visit Washington in September as both leaders appear set for multiple engagements later this year.

Foreign policy experts viewed the summit as a strategic exercise focused more on optics and relationship management than resolving longstanding disagreements between the two powers.

Former National Security Council officials and diplomatic observers noted that the summit appeared designed to stabilise relations and manage tensions rather than deliver immediate solutions on contentious issues.

Analysts believe the Trump-Xi engagement may mark the beginning of a broader diplomatic process expected to unfold through multiple meetings in the months ahead, including possible interactions during major international summits later this year.

Despite the friendly public messaging, experts remain divided over whether the summit strengthened US-China ties or simply showcased a carefully staged reset with unresolved geopolitical challenges still looming in the background.