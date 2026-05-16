Extreme Workouts, Steroids and Supplements Trigger Alarming Rise in Heart Risks Among Youth: Experts 2

India’s growing obsession with muscular physiques and rapid body transformations is fuelling the misuse of steroids, stimulant-heavy pre-workout powders and unregulated gym supplements, with medical experts warning of an alarming rise in heart-related complications among young fitness enthusiasts.

Cardiologists have cautioned that the combination of extreme workouts, anabolic steroids, dehydration and performance-enhancing supplements can significantly increase the risk of arrhythmias, high blood pressure, heart failure and even sudden cardiac arrest in seemingly healthy young individuals.

The trend, amplified by social media fitness culture and aggressive online supplement marketing, is pushing many gym-goers toward unsafe practices and unrealistic body-image expectations, experts said.

Dr Rahul Chandola, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon and Chairman of the Institute of Heart and Lung Diseases, said regular exercise itself is beneficial and protects heart health, but problems arise when individuals combine intense physical activity with unsupervised supplement use and steroids.

“We are increasingly seeing young individuals suffering from palpitations, abnormal heart rhythms, blood pressure spikes and even early structural heart changes associated with supplement misuse,” he said.

Doctors noted that sudden collapses and cardiac deaths among amateur bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts are becoming a growing concern both in India and globally.

Dr Mayank Yadav, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at AIIMS, said many young people wrongly believe that products sold online or promoted by influencers are safe. He warned that several formulations remain poorly regulated and are often consumed in excessive quantities.

Experts also raised concerns over the absence of proper cardiovascular screening before people begin intense exercise regimens. According to Chandola, many individuals may unknowingly have underlying heart conditions that remain undetected until a major event occurs during strenuous physical activity.

He pointed out that routine annual health check-ups often fail to identify hidden cardiovascular abnormalities, creating a false sense of reassurance among individuals who may actually be at high risk.

Medical experts stressed the need for more comprehensive preventive screening, particularly for people above 40 years of age and those with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking habits or a family history of heart disease.

Doctors also advised young gym-goers to avoid shortcuts to rapid muscle gain and prioritise long-term health over appearance-driven goals and social media pressure.