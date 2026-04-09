Sakharam Binder – Sonali Kulkarni Stays With You Long After the Curtains Fall 2

Some stories don’t come looking for you—you stumble upon them. And sometimes, all it takes is a fleeting moment to pull you into something unforgettable.

I was in the middle of my newsroom routine, mindlessly scrolling, when a reel from Sakharam Binder stopped me in my tracks. It was Sonali Kulkarni, gently speaking to an ant that had fallen into her cup of chai. A moment so delicate, so unassuming—yet it carried an emotional depth that felt almost spiritual. That one fleeting reel did what only powerful storytelling can—it compelled me to witness the entire play.

And what unfolded was not just theatre—it was an experience.

From the very first scene, the stage grips you with its rawness. Each actor walks in not merely as a performer, but as a lived reality of the world Vijay Tendulkar created decades ago. Sayaji Shinde as Sakharam is fierce, unapologetic, and disturbingly convincing. He embodies a man who believes he has cracked the system—living outside societal norms while justifying his actions in the name of blunt honesty.

Chinmayi Sumit, Vinod Lavekar, and Milind Shinde, along with the rest of the ensemble, bring remarkable depth and authenticity to the stage. Each character, no matter how brief their presence, leaves an imprint. There is no weak link here—every actor delivers their absolute best with sincerity, precision, and emotional commitment. It is this collective brilliance that elevates the play into a lived, breathing reality.

Yet, even amidst such powerful performances, Sonali Kulkarni rises as the emotional soul of the narrative.

Her Laxmi is not loud, not dramatic in the conventional sense—but quietly devastating. She carries within her a world of contradictions: kindness towards even the smallest creatures, unwavering faith in God, a fragile vulnerability shaped by exploitation—and yet, an inner strength that refuses to be erased. She speaks less, but every pause, every glance, every tremor in her voice speaks volumes.

What makes her performance extraordinary is the restraint. She doesn’t demand your attention—you find yourself drawn to her, almost involuntarily.

And then comes the climax.

A moment so unsettling that it shakes your moral ground. The same Laxmi, who endured humiliation and abuse, chooses to protect Sakharam—helping him conceal the body of a woman he kills in a fit of rage. It is not just a plot twist; it is a psychological jolt. You are left questioning everything—victimhood, morality, conditioning, and the complex nature of human attachment.

Set against the rustic backdrop of Konkan, Sakharam Binder lays bare the uncomfortable truths of a society that prides itself on values while quietly enabling exploitation. Sakharam’s world is not fictional—it is disturbingly real. Originally written by Vijay Tendulkar and first staged in 1974, Sakharam Binder remains as provocative as ever. It tells the story of a man who prides himself on being “honest” while openly exploiting vulnerable women cast out by society. Sakharam believes he has outsmarted morality—but what the play masterfully reveals is that truth without humanity is its own form of violence.

Under the nuanced and compelling direction of Sandesh Kulkarni, this revival reinvents a timeless classic for a new generation. Under the assured direction, this revival breathes new life into a timeless, controversial classic. It doesn’t try to modernize for the sake of it—it simply presents the truth, unfiltered, and trusts the audience to confront it.

Sakharam Binder is not just a performance.

It is a confrontation.

And Sonali Kulkarni’s Laxmi?

She stays with you long after the curtains fall.