Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire has said that he is not afraid of the case registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he will fight alone.

Speaking to reporters here after returning from Mumbai on Sunday night, Khaire accused Shinde of breaking the Shiv Sena organisation, which the party’s founder Bal Thackeray had taken efforts to built.

Based on a complaint lodged by district unit chief of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Rajendra Janjal, a case has been registered against Khaire at Satara police station for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the chief minister.

“I don’t know if any offence has been registered against me. But if the chief minister has broken the Shiv Sena organisation, should we worship him? Bal Thackeray took efforts to build this organisation and these are the returns being given to him,” the Sena leader said.

Khaire, a former Member of Parliament from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, is a loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the party’s other faction.

“People from the Shinde faction criticise Uddhav Thackeray now. He is the one who distributed portfolios to them (in the previous government). Shiv sainiks are angry now,” he said.