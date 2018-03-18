Mahabharata 2.0: Rahul likens BJP to Kaurvas, Cong to Pandvas

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Kauravas.

“Centuries ago, there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for the truth,” Gandhi said at the 84th Congress Plenary Session here.

He added that in the present day scenario, the corrupt are the powerful and are thriving.

“Today the corrupt and powerful control the communication in our country. Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth?” he asked.

Gandhi further accused Prime Minister Modi of diverting the attention of the public from the ‘real issues’.

“The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice,” he said.

He also admitted of disappointing the masses, the last time the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

“I don’t say it with happiness but the last government we formed did not stand up to the expectations of the people. The people of the country were let down by us,” he said.

The Congress Party’s plenary session is being held in New Delhi from March 17-18.