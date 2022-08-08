Image: Agencies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Monday.

The visit comes on the heels of the expulsion of Shiv Sena’s Nanded district chief Umesh Munde and several other leaders for indulging in “anti-party activities”. Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday sacked Munde and others.

Shinde was in the national capital on Sunday to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In June, Shinde and several other Shiv Sena leaders had rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the fall of the 31-month-old Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Following this, on June 30, Shinde, who led a revolt against Shiv Sena took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Days after, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra stating that Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion with party MLAs to bring down the MVA government had “backstabbed” him.

Earlier on July 22, a notice was served to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction wherein the Election Commission had stated that Eknath Shinde and some other persons have sought to be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena and are claiming right over the election symbol, the application said.

The Commission had sought the Thackeray camp’s response by August 8.

On August 4, the Supreme Court said it may decide on August 8 whether to refer some issues involved in the Maharashtra political crisis to a five-judge Constitution bench.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli also asked the Election Commission of India not to decide the application filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp for recognition as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ party and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol to it.