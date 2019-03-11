Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, is likely to join BJP, a functionary of the Amit Shah-led party said on Monday.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

Sujay is set to join the BJP Tuesday in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a district BJP leader said.

The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmedanagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP’s sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.