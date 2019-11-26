The People of Maharashtra were expecting Supreme Court decision Tuesday on Maharashtra government formed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday morning in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari . However, the Supreme Court orders that the Maharashtra floor to be held on November 27. And it will conduct through open ballot and will be telecast live.

Reportedly, the swearing in of MLAs needs to be completed by 5 pm. Also the Speaker should be appointed to conduct Floor Test.