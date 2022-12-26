Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar came under the scanner after NCP’s Ajit Pawar produced a Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court’s strictures on his decision of handing over 37 acres of grazing land worth Rs 150 crore to an individual despite Supreme Court orders prohibiting change of reservation on grazing land.

Sattar, as MoS Revenue in previous MVA government, had passed this order on June 17, 2022. The land in Washim district was given to an individual named Yogesh Khandale. “Washim district collector has written to Additional CS (Revenue) about this decision violating SC order. No action has been taken against the decision,” Pawar.