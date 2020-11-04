Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Maharashtra Police Arrests Republic TV’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami In 2018 Abetment Of Suicide Case

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home while being taken away.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said. The official said a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home while being taken away.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s Republic TV, the official said. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami’s channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

