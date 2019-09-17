The poll schedule for Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand assemblies is likely to be announced very soon. Top sources in the Election Commission (EC) said the announcement could come as early as in the next few days. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Baldev Singh informed media that the district machinery is completely prepared to conduct elections. For registration, voters can also visit www.nvsp.in and register their name if they don’t see their names in the list.

When our correspondent Nikhil Sagare spoke to NCP leader Vidya Chavan she said, “For increasing the voter percentage every leader should work for the development. People have lost faith in political parties. Nobody is doing any work and potholes are visible in every nook and corner of the city. BJP is saying that it is in power in Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation and at the centre but they are not working. The work on the overhead bridge at Lower Parel is yet to begin. Youths have distanced themselves from political parties.”

The total numbers of voters in Maharashtra, as on August 31, are 8,94,46,211.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa visited Haryana around 10 days ago. In Maharashtra and Haryana special summary poll revision exercise has been completed. The EC had sent out a slew of instructions to the chief secretaries and CEOs of the two states in July. The EC is in the midst of finalising the list of officials in both the states who may be directly connected to poll duties.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Baldev Singh told Afternoon Voice, “We are all set for upcoming elections, there is good rise in first time voters. There is 16 per cent rise in the number of ‘first time’ voters. We are delivering voter ID cards for all those who lost them during the floods. The voter ID cards would not be charged and the voters can register up to 10 days before the last date of nomination”.

It is remarkable that video conferencing of senior government officials from across the state was held on Saturday last week to review preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections. It was a run-up for the final review, which is scheduled to be conducted in Mumbai on September 17 and 18 by a delegation of the Election Commission of India.

BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “It is necessary to create awareness among voters about the importance of voting. People are having confusion about electoral process. We are working towards improving the voting percentage.”

According to State Election Commission officials, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra held meetings with civil administration and police officials. They held discussions with various political parties to take stock of poll preparedness of the state. According to the officials, the term of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9, 2019 and a new assembly should be constituted before that.

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve said, “According to me, there has been an increase in voting percentage. Shaka pramukhs visit the people of their constituency and carries out survey and connect with them to increase voting percentage.”

As per the official from the office of Maharashtra’s chief electoral officer, the dates for the assembly elections are unlikely to be announced until the commission’s review meetings are over. The announcement of the poll schedule is expected to be done on September 19 or 20.