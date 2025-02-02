Maharashtra to Establish India’s First AI University, Task Force Formed 2

Maharashtra is set to pioneer India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university, with a dedicated task force formed to oversee its planning and implementation, state Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar announced.

The university will serve as a hub for AI research, development, and innovation, fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and government. It aligns with the BJP’s election manifesto, which emphasized technological advancement as a key driver of development.

The task force comprises experts from academia, industry, and government, including representatives from IIT Mumbai, IIM Mumbai, Google India, Mahindra Group, L&T, and officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Additionally, members from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and the Data Security Council of India are involved in shaping the university’s framework.

Shelar highlighted that the AI university will focus on skill development, technological innovation, and policy formulation, aiming to position Maharashtra as a global leader in AI education and research. The state IT department’s principal secretary will chair the task force, which has already conducted two meetings to finalize the roadmap for the university’s establishment.

With this initiative, the Maharashtra government is reinforcing its commitment to making the state a leading hub for AI and technology-driven innovation, strengthening India’s global presence in artificial intelligence.