The unemployment rate for Maharashtra was 4.22 per cent in the month of January 2022. Though Maharashtra’s unemployment rate fluctuated substantially in recent months, it tended to decrease through the February 2021 – January 2022 period ending at 4.22 per cent last month.

January 2022, the rural unemployment rate for Maharashtra was 3.06 per cent. Though Maharashtra’s rural unemployment rate fluctuated substantially in recent months, it tended to decrease through the February 2021 – January 2022 period ending at 3.06 per cent last month.

MCCIA spokesperson said, “There is still some effect of the pandemic on the informal sector, as well as Tier III or IV suppliers in the market. Their recoveries have been slow due to multiple factors, including the pandemic and commodity prices. But various indicators, such as the low unemployment rate in Maharashtra, or the FDI inflows, or a steady rise in demand for electricity, point to real signs of recovery.”

According to the July-September 2020, quarterly report of the periodic labour force survey (PLFS), which estimates labour force indicators in the current weekly status (CWS) for urban areas alone, Jharkhand had the second-highest unemployment rate in the two quarters since the outbreak of the pandemic at 32 per cent and 19.8 per cent, respectively.

Urban Maharashtra was the worst hit by the pandemic in terms of loss of employment. The rate of unemployment in the urban areas of the industrialised state were 35.6 per cent and 22.6 per cent, respectively, in the April-June and July-September quarters of the last year at 35.6 per cent and 22.6 per cent, far higher than the national averages of 20.9 per cent and 13.3 per cent.