Fresh from winning his second Oscar, Mahershala Ali has come on board the independent science-fiction film ‘Sovereign.’

The film will be produced by Entertainment One alongside 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen.

The trio recently produced Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things,’ as well as the sci-fi film ‘Arrival.’

The project will be directed by Marc Munden, from a screenplay by ‘A Quiet Place’ writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. An original draft of the script was written by Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock, with revisions by Jack Thorne.

“We have long loved this project and have been patiently waiting until we found the right leading actor, which we no doubt have found in the incredibly talented Mahershala Ali,” Nick Meyer, said eOne’s president of film. They are financing the project.

“The cast is clearly shaping up well and is backed by a creative team with a proven track record and the ability to tell a story that will resonate with audiences around the world,” Meyer added.

Ali won a supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley in ‘Green Book’.