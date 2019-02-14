West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of CRPF jawans at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorist attack on Thursday.

“Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery”, she said in a tweet.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, is away in New Delhi, where she went to attend the opposition parties meeting convened by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, the last day that the present Lok Sabha met, and to discuss with them the strategy to oust the Modi government in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

According to latest reports, at least 18 CRPF personnel were killed as a explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the bus carrying the jawans in J&K on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. However, terror group JeM claimed responsibility for the incident, officials said.

Police have identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, police said.