The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai airport arrested a 35-year old man for allegedly attempting to smuggle in gold jewellery worth Rs 1.4 crore from Dubai on Wednesday. According to an officer of AIU, the accused arrived by an Air India flight and walked through the green channel and had crossed the Customs exit gate.

At that time, the officer stopped him on suspicion and asked him to show his luggage. When the officer opened his bag, he found 29 gold chains, 30 gold bracelets and three hooks totally weighing over 4kg worth 1.4 crore.

The arrested accused was identified as Gaurav Dilip More, a resident of JB Nagar, Andheri. According to More, he had brought the gold jewellery at the behest of a certain businessman from South Mumbai. The accused has been booked under the Customs Act and was produced before the Court which remanded him to custody till December 22.