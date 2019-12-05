The Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) has held a 26-year-old from Worli for stalking and assaulting a 29-year-old Television actress and her friend at Charni Road Railway Station, Mumbai. The arrested accused identified as Shahrukh Shaikh who works at south Mumbai in a night club.

TV actress Harshita Kashyap who was a contestant of Splitsvilla 8, said to police, she and her friend were at the railway station heading back home when they realized that they were being followed by a man. When the actress confronted the accused he said, “If I am staring at you, what is the problem?”

Initially, the actress and her friend decided to ignore the accused however, he was still following them hence they decided to confront him again. As per the actress’s statement, “He first slapped her friend which shook her. I go to the gym daily and as I am fit I decided to teach him a lesson and started hitting him. Shaikh retaliated and he even started hitting me. The office goers and co-passengers intervened meanwhile the police personnel arrived and took us to the GRP chowki on the platform.”

Later on, police nabbed the accused and booked him under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).