Representative ; image

A man granted 20 years imprisonment and impose Rs 2 Lakh fine by Pali court on Wednesday for kidnapping and rape minor girl.

The victim was kidnapped on 25th January 2020 while she was returning from home from school. The Victim was 16 Year old girl.

Special Public Prosecutor Kheemaram Patel said, the girl was recovered on 8th March 2020 and Kidnapper Kailash Prajapat who was 22 year old was arrested by Mumbai Police.

He added, “During investigation, it was found that Prajapat took the girl to various places in Ajmer and Mumbai, and raped her repeatedly in different hotels where they had stayed”