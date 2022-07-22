Image for representative purpose

Ravi Dandu, 30, a contractual employee in the technical section of a private bank, was not only harassing the 17-year-old student of a Vile Parle college and about 35 fellow students on her contact list but also blackmailing them.

Dandu managed to get hold of the student’s contact details from the bank database as she holds a savings account. In her complaint, she said the accused had introduced himself as a professor from her college on WhatsApp.

He claimed he was creating a students’ group to share notes and study materials and asked her for a one-time password sent to her mobile. Acting on a complaint in February by a college girl about porn videos being sent to her and other girls on her phone contact list, police finally managed to arrest the culprit, who was proving extremely slippery, on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the pervert managed to pepper over 550 women, including minors, with porn and blackmail them using 10 cellphones and 12 different SIMs he had procured using fake documents. “He had illegally accessed the WhatsApp of many women and minors to steal their contact lists to send the porn videos. His intention was to coerce them into a physical relationship,” said an Andheri police officer.