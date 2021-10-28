Hacker Manish Bhangale was offered to tamper with evidence; he indicates a threat to Prabhakar Sail

Ethical hacker approaches cops, claims he was offered Rs 5 lakh to obtain call data records of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, others. On October 27, an ethical hacker reportedly approached the cops claiming that he was offered Rs 5 lakh to obtain call records of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager and others.

In an exclusive conversation with our Editor-in-Chief Vaidehi Taman, Manish Leeladhar Bhangale the hacker from Jalgaon about his shocking claims in the Aryan Khan drug case, he said, “Some persons called Alok Jain and Shailesh Chaudhary approached me and made an offer of Rs 5 lakh to tamper with evidence, they told me to manipulate the WhatsApp chat of Aryan khan and provide the CDR of Shah Rukh Khan’s secretary Pooja Dadlani’s mobile number, they further demanded the duplicate sim card of Sail.”

Manish Bhangale, an ethical hacker, has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate informing those two men named Alok Jain and Shailesh Choudhary had approached him on October 6 to obtain call records of a few numbers, including SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani. Bhangale was told that some officials and political leaders would come in contact with Mumbai. He was assigned to remove the CDR of some mobiles.

The report also stated that the men also showed him a WhatsApp chat backup file, which was named ‘Aryan Khan Chat’, and also asked him to provide a dummy SIM card in the name of Prabhakar Sail.

However, Bhangale did not take up the job. A few days later when he saw Prabhakar Sail’s name in the news, he thought of informing the authorities as he was approached to make a dummy SIM card in his name.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, claimed an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some NCB officials, including the agency’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Prabhakar Sail said he was the bodyguard of another witness in the case, Kiran Gosavi, who is absconding after the NCB raids that were conducted on October 3 at the cruise terminal on Mumbai’s coast leading to the arrest of as many as 20 people, including Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after they raided an alleged ‘rave party’ on a Goa-bound luxury cruise, is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. His bail plea is currently being heard by the Bombay High Court. Ever since his arrest, support has been pouring in from all sides for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. While some have been visiting his residence, others have been posting supportive messages on social media. His fans have been gathering outside Mannat with posters and placards showing their solidarity for the superstar.

Exclusive Audio Conversation with Manish Bhangale