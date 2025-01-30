Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Jarange Ends Fast, Warns of Mumbai Shutdown if Demands Are Ignored 2

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his five-day indefinite fast, claiming that the Maharashtra government has agreed to fulfill several of his demands. However, he issued a stern warning that if promises are not met, thousands from the Maratha community will march to Mumbai, potentially bringing the city to a standstill.

Jarange, who has been leading the Maratha reservation movement, broke his hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in the presence of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal. He stated that government representatives had assured him of key concessions, including the reactivation of the Shinde Committee, which is tasked with facilitating OBC (Kunbi) certificates for Marathas.

According to Jarange, the government has also promised to:

✅ Withdraw all cases filed against Maratha protesters.

✅ Set up separate sections to issue ‘Kunbi’ caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

✅ Implement Economically Backward Section (EWS) benefits for the community.

✅ Provide compensation to families of those who lost their lives during the quota agitation.

However, he noted that the government has sought additional time to implement the draft notification recognizing Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Marathas, a move crucial for granting them reservation under the OBC category.

The Shinde Committee, established on September 7, 2023, is responsible for determining a framework to issue OBC certificates to Marathas and collecting historical evidence linking them to the Kunbi caste.

Throughout the five-day protest, hundreds of Maratha supporters joined Jarange in fasting, with several requiring hospitalization due to deteriorating health. Even Jarange himself had to be administered intravenous fluids on Wednesday at the request of MLA Dhas.

Despite ending his fast, Jarange made it clear that the struggle is far from over. “I have only paused my hunger strike, not our movement. If our demands are not met, we will march to Mumbai, and the city will come to a standstill—but without any violence,” he declared.

In a direct message to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jarange urged the government to honor its commitments. “Don’t deceive the Marathas, or we will head to Mumbai,” he warned.

This marks Jarange’s seventh indefinite fast since September 1, 2023, when police used lathi-charge on protesters in Antarwali Sarati.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra legislature had unanimously passed a bill in February 2024, granting 10% reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. However, activists argue that full implementation of their demands is still pending.