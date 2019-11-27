The month of Margashirsha which is the ninth month in the Hindu calendar is considered an auspicious one for the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The entire month is dedicated to the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Puja is performed on every Thursday of the month and a fast of Margashirsha Guruvar is observed by the women. The Mahalakshmi vrat is considered very fruitful for all the devotees. The month of Margashirsha falls between the months of November- December. It is considered that observing Margashirsha Lakshmi Puja will solve all the problems and the Goddess will bless them with peace and prosperity. This year the month of Margashirsh began from 28 November and will end on December 19, 2019. The day of Margashirsha Purnima is extremely significant.

Adi Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi, Gaja Laxman, Dhana Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Vijaya Lakshmi, Veera Lakshmi and Aishwarya Lakshmi each represent eight types of wealth. Goddess Mahalakshmi only provides wealth. There are many other variants of it; Bhuddvi, as Earth-goddess. As Sridevi, she nourishes life. She provides the future and prosperity.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi is thus considered very pious. A fast is observed to seek blessings for the good deeds ahead. The puja could either be done at home or by visiting a temple and both men and women perform the puja. This year, the first Margashirsh Gurvar Mahalakshmi Vrat was on November 28, 2019.

The Margashirsh Lakshmi Puja Vrat is observed from sunrise to sunset. Devotees take bath and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. People can eat fast-friendly food items or fruits. The Mahalakshmi Vrat Katha is recited during the day. Some married couples observe the fast together. Pure vegetarian food is offered as prasad in the evening while breaking the fast.

For the puja, it is important to keep the place where puja is performed clean. Devotees should take bath early and wear clean clothes.

Take a kalash (pot) full of water and adorn it with betel and mango leaves.

Place a coconut on the top of the kalash and put haldi-kumkum over it. Put the kalash in a plate with rice grains.

Offer flowers or a garland on the coconut.

Recite Mahalakshmi Vart Katha, chant Shri Mahalakshmi aarti and other prayers which praise the Goddess of wealth and Lord Vishnu.

You could also visit the temple on the day and offer some sweets as bhog.

In the prasad, there could be some sweets or 5 fruits.

The Margashirsha Guruvar or Margashirsha Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed very carefully by the women more. They prepare special items at the time of breaking the fast. On the last Thursday, women call their friends or neighbours to their house for a small puja offering. Each woman is considered to be an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi and after applying the ceremonial haldi-kumkum, fruits or sweets are offered to them as prasad.

You may meditate about Goddess Lakshmi and chant her seed mantra: Om hreem shreem lakshmibhayo namah.

