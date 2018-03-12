Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ hits $1 billion mark

Marvel’s “Black Panther” has officially made over $1 billion at the global box office in less than a month, thereby continuing with its record-breaking streak.

With this feat, it becomes the first film of this year to hit $1 billion worldwide.

It is now the fifth Marvel film in history to cross that mark, after The Avengers, Iron Man 3, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Winter Soldier, reported the Vanity Fair.

That Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster maintained its box office dominance for the fourth week running, adding an estimated $41.1 million to its domestic earnings, above analysts’ expectations of $35 million, and raising its cumulative ticket sales to $562 million, according to the measurement firm ComScore.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige has underscored openly about the inevitable Black Panther sequel, stating “there are many, many stories to tell” about these characters considering how long the Black Panther comics have been around.

Debuting in second place, Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” came in soft with $33.3 million, slightly lower than the $35 million some analysts had expected heading into the weekend.