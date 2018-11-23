Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom stormed into the final of the ongoing International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship after defeating Olympic bronze medallist Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea here on Thursday.

The 35-year-old thrashed her North Korean opponent 5-0 in women’s 48kg category, raising the hopes of registering historic sixth World Championship gold medal to her name.

Speaking about the bout after the match, the five-time world champion said that her opponent was bit alert on the day. But after one or two rounds I got to know about her technique and in the end, it was an easy affair for me, she continued.

When asked about the World Championship gold, the pugilist said that with the entire country showering so much love and support on her, she would try her best to win the final match.

“People are giving me so much love and support. They were cheering for me from the stadium like anything. Why won’t I try to win? I will do my best to make my country proud. Anything can happen in a bout but I will give my 100 per cent,” she said.

Mary Kom, who has a total of six medals in World Championship including five gold and one silver, had last won the World Championship gold in 2010.