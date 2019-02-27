The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that we have lost one fighter jet and the air force pilot is missing. It said they are investigating Pakistan’s claims that the pilot is in their custody.

One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement, we have lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts, says Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistani fighter jets tried to target Indian military installations located along the Line of Control but their attack was repulsed by IAF jets, says Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor.