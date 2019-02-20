Meghan Markle’s is being showered with lots of love and wishes from her friends at her baby shower, which is underway.

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating the arrival of her and Prince Harry’s first child, who is due in April. She was spotted outside her hotel in New York City, ahead of the celebration with her closest friends, reported People.

The royal to-be-mom wore dark Le Spec sunglasses and styled her hair in a classic blowout. She donned a grey coat and coupled it with black jeans and beige heels, she completed her look with a matching handbag. Meghan kept her jewellery minimal with a ring, a bracelet and small earrings.

The soon-to-be mother was seen cradling her baby bump while she headed out for the celebration on Tuesday, reported E! Online.

“The flowers were spring colours in pretty pastel shades. There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines. There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib,” a source told E! News of the shower’s decorations.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was also spotted in Los Angeles on the day of the celebration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the happy news of their pregnancy in October. The announcement was made shortly after the couple’s arrival in Australia.