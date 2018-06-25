Singer Meghan Trainor says she and fiance Daryl Sabara are planning to get married around Christmas this year.

The singer had previously revealed that she has a backyard barbecue theme in mind for her wedding.

“I’m thinking Christmas,” the 24-year-old told agencies, noting that a summer celebration would be “too hot.”

“Nice and cold, so that when we dance and get sweaty we can, like, cool off, you know?” she added.

The “Lips Are Movin” hitmaker got engaged to the former “Spy Kids” star in December last year. The couple started dating in July last year and made their relationship public in October. They met through their mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz.