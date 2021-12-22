“Mere Paas Maa Hain” – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has put her faith firmly in the woman

The Congress’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has put her faith firmly in the women of the state to carry her party to the victory line in the assembly election early next year. Priyanka Gandhi has been reaching out to women voters in UP in the hope that they would help turn the tides for her party. In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cash outreach scheme for women in UP, she had said, “What did I say to the women of UP? To use their power. Now even PM Modi has given in. Why didn’t he announce this in the last five years? Why now, before elections? Women have woken up with our ‘Ladki Hoon, Ladh Sakti Hoon’ slogan.”

When asked about how the Congress plans to take UP – a state ruled by the BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, who is set on giving a fierce fight to secure another term as Chief Minister – Priyanka Gandhi drew parallels with a famous dialogue from the 1975 Bollywood film Deewaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. “Have you heard this dialogue from Deewar? Mere pass maa hai (my mother is with me),” Priyanka Gandhi told the media.

Congress General Secretary, Sachin Sawant said, “Basic ideology between BJP and INC is the kind of treatment they give to Women. RSS once also had taken a stand on women issues. Their ideology is based on Manu Smriti. You won’t find any lady designated in the Sangh Executive Committee organization. That is why they are not implying on the Women Reservation Bill which we have brought. So as a task for Empowering Women Priyanka in UP has given a slogan for women’s issues to be meted out. There have been high atrocities and crimes against women. Sangh wants to take the nation to the 18th Century detrimentally.”

Nizamuddin Rayeen, Congress Spokesperson said, “The whole family has been opting to be Sacrifice. The governance failed in its ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ campaign. But since the day Priyanka Gandhi has entered UP, she has focused on girls Education and Women empowerment, proclaiming ‘Hamare Paas Maa Hain’ and we have worked for UP state. Even if Priyanka didn’t touch power, she has never stayed away from the UP region and the country. This slogan will Impact the UP campaign with Enthusiasm in the State. 40% Women Reservation is on the agenda and Priyanka Gandhi will optimistically do it.”

Suresh Nakhua a spokesperson from BJP said, “Priyanka Vadra has given statement “Mere Paas Bahene Hain” while Congress leaders have assaulted a woman party worker at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria on Oct 10, 2020). It is said that the Congress party workers manhandled Tara when she objected to someone charged with rape being given the party ticket. Is Tara not a sister of Priyanka? In Nov 2020, two women, Maya and Varsha, told reporters that the Congress leader Anuj Mishra had been frequently calling them up and harassing them. They said that they had contacted UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu but he did not take any action against his party leader. Are Maya and Varsha not Priyanka’s sisters? Amethi woman Safia (50) and her daughter Gudiya (28) attempted to self-immolate at the gate of Lok Bhawan at Vidhan Sabha Road in Lucknow, which according to Lucknow Police was done at the behest of local functionaries of Congress. The duo was said to be instigated by former Congress spokesperson, Anoop Patel. Are Safia and Gudiya not Priyanka’s sisters? Are Jessica Lal, Naina Sahni, Sarla Mishra, Bhanwari Devi, Sukanya Devi not Priyanka’s Sisters?”

Bibal Vazir a businessman said, “She may not win but BJP is definitely not coming back. In BJP ruled states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, women are procured and sold. UP has the worst track record with women safety. Bihar has the worst record in terms of treating women equally. Priyanka’s statements are empowering, no matter what Congress can pull 20 seats easily.”