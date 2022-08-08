Image: Representative

Immediately prior to coming to Mumbai, Consul General Hankey served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Amman; prior to that he headed the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

A career diplomat since 2001, Consul General Hankey’s previous assignments include postings in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Yemen, and Nigeria.

“I am honoured to represent the United States of America in Western India at a time when the US-India relationship is stronger than ever. As we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, we will continue to work to build a more prosperous, free, connected, and secure world. Our shared commitment to democratic values, economic partnership, and people-to-people ties is the foundation which ensures greater cooperation into the future. I look forward to exploring all that Mumbai and Western India have to offer artistically and culturally over the next three years,” said Hankey.

Consul General Hankey is accompanied by his wife and their two sons in Mumbai.