Pop star Miley Cyrus came to Selena Gomez’s defence after derogatory comments were posted against the latter’s picture, posted by Catwalk Italia magazine on Instagram.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker commented on a throwback picture of her and Gomez, saying “Well what that d–k head said (if it’s true) is f–king false and total bull s–t, She fine as f–k.”

According to agencies, ‘Dolce and Gabbana’ fashion designer Stephano Gabbana had called Selena ‘ugly’ on the picture posted by Catwalk Italia.

He also laughed and agreed with a user who compared the ‘Back To You’ singer to a Pomeranian dog in the comments section of the picture.

Gabbana is no stranger to controversies, as he was earlier in a tussle with Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, fans, too, came out in support of Selena and called the designer ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’.