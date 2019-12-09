Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has added one more tattoo to her body art collection amid her ongoing divorce from ex and American actor ex Liam Hemsworth.

The 27-year-old singer got inked with two new tattoos over the weekend by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, aka Winter Stone, reported a leading magazine.

On Saturday, Cyrus got the word ‘freedom’ delicately written across her hand, above her knuckles. Tattoo artist Winter revealed in a post on Instagram that it was accomplished by using a single needle.

And on Sunday, Winter shared the second tattoo which is a sentimental note she received from Japanese-American artist and singer Yoko Ono. “I’m proud of U, Yoko,” the tattoo read in Ono’s handwriting on Cyrus’ left shoulder.

The ‘Party in the USA’ crooner’s newest tattoo comes months after her ex-husband Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August, shortly after the couple announced that they were ending their seven-month marriage.

Shortly after getting apart from the actor, Cyrus went on to date Reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, and they ended their romance in late September. After Carter, the ‘7 things’ singer began dating Australian musician Cody Simpson.

The duo, in October, got inked together at the celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill’s private studio where Simpson got a skull and crossbones line drawing, backed by the grim reaper’s signature scythe tattooed on his right chest, while Cyrus got a bleeding heart with a knife pierced through it tattooed on the back of her right arm.