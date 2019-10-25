The Palghar police have registered a case against the driver of a private jeep for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Mokhada town in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

According to police, the incident took place on October 19, when the victim, who is a resident of Kurudpada, was travelling in a private jeep, commonly used by locals in the area.

Police said, instead of stopping the vehicle at Kurudpada, the accused, Dileep Bhore allegedly dropped the other passengers in the vehicle first, and then stopped the jeep at an isolated road.The accused then allegedly forced the minor girl out of the vehicle took her to a field nearby and raped her. The victim was traumatized by the act

On Thursday, the victim filed a complaint at the police station.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the alleged accused. Public Relations Officer (PRO) Hemant Katkar said, that no arrest has been made so far.