Four people, including two Indians, who had gone missing after a huge mass of earth caved in at a tunnel site of the Arun III hydro power project in eastern Nepal, have been rescued after nearly 40 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli had last month jointly laid the foundation stone of the 900-megawatt plant in Tumlingtar area.

The mud mound at Numko Fyaisando tunnel had caved in and swept away the workers along with a dozer on Friday night.

Those swept away were identified as dozer operator Budhan Munda, 55, of Jharkhand, and pump helper Nanda Kishor, 45, of Bihar besides locals Pradip Shahi, 32 and Prem Pariyar, 44, my Republica quoted a police official as saying.

The four were rescued after 40 hours and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police official said.