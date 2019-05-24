BJP has created history by securing a historic mandate in the national elections, crossing the majority mark of 300 marks on its own while the NDA at around 350 seats. By winning a larger share of the vote than the 2014 elections, the people of India have given a sturdy mandate to PM Modi to lead the country for the next five years. Congratulating the people of India for their mandate he has assured to “build a strong and inclusive India”. This gigantic win is the victory of PM Modi’s development and the people’s trust in him.

The world’s largest democracy began showcasing its people’s power from April 11, 2019, till May 19, 2019, and their choice has now revealed to the world. It is rightly said that the only predictable thing about elections is that they are unpredictable. During elections, the million dollar question popped up was ‘Kiski Sarkar Banegi?’ and the answer is now clear as BJP with 350 seats has become Badi Jabardast party. Political pundits were predicting seat count of 300+ for BJP only if there is no Mahagathbandhan. Riding on a massive saffron surge sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP-led NDA government sets to become the only non-Congress government to return to power in the Indian political history.

Narendra Modi, the leader of the BJP party in India, has now become India’s next prime minister. The vote has now decided not only the composition of the next government but also the character of the Indian nation. There are some who had their eye on PM’s chair but have no concern for the poor, youth and a farmer as Modi has. The world has also now recognized the strength and power of India and Modi. Modi will now be more inspired to fight against terrorism with vigour.

If we look at a flashback to 2014, BJP fought about 325 seats and its allies fought another 60-70 seats more, and the BJP had won 282. The BJP and its allies won the right to form the largest majority government since the 1984 general election, and it was the first time since that election that a party had won enough seats to govern without the support of other parties. Since 2014, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have worked hard to increase the strength of the BJP. In 2014, the electorate delivered Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the first absolute majority gained by any party since 1984. As predicted in exit polls, BJP has made handsome gains in West Bengal and has managed to ruin the threats from BSP-SP Mahagathbandhan in UP.

As the Modi factor is still the bankable factor for BJP, it was can also yield a number of winning seats for the party. This is because the BJP government believes in social justice for all and that its ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas‘ (cooperation of all, development of all) campaign is not just a slogan. Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, Modi said that the “Naamdar” gets exposed every time he tries to malign him and the more, he is targeted, the more ‘lotus’ will bloom. Modi excels in deriving new slogans and naming people with this remarkable analytical sense while taking on opposition and this time too, he did the same by calling the opposition unity as ‘dal-dal‘ (marshy land), which would help the ‘lotus’ to bloom. Modi was not even an MLA when he was chosen to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Thereafter, his popularity increased rapidly and he was chosen to lead the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha Election. In this election, he made BJP secure an absolute majority on its own, an incredible development which had been the party’s dream for the last several decades.

