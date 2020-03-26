Due to Coronavirus lockdown if you are finding it difficult to visit bank ATMs. Then, relax because many big banks including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Kotak Mahindra Bank give you facility to deliver money at home. Coronavirus Pandemic has sounded a high-level alert in many states in India. A complete lockdown has been announced in the country. The respective state governments have allowed functioning of essential services which include banks. But the moot question is how to resume banking on the part of customers. If you need cash during an emergency bank will come to your door step to deliver money. You can now order cash by sitting at your home. At the time of emergency, if you don’t have money in your account, you can still arrange cash. there are many financial technology companies which give you the facility of instant loan. All you have to do is to complete KYC through their apps. You can get a loan between 12-24 hours. The loan will come directly into your account.

HDFC Bank

The largest private sector bank HDFC Bank also gives a doorstep delivery facility to its customers.The limit could be Rs 5000-25000. The bank could charge you between Rs 100-200. Other banks like Kotak Mahindra, Axis bank also give its customers this facility.

SBI

Country’s biggest state lender gives this facility to its customers. The cash is delivered under its doorstep delivery services. Even if you want to deposit money, the SBI gives you this facility.This facility is currently available for senior citizens, specially-abled people. But in times of medical emergency, any customer can avail this facility. He will be charged Rs 100.

Also Read: