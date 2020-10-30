Monginis cake factory building collapses in Bhiwandi; 3 workers hurt

- Advertisement -

Three workers of Monginis cake factory have been injured after a two-story building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Harihar compound in the wee hours of Friday morning. The incident took place at Monginis cake factory when a portion of the building collapsed in Dapoda at Bhiwandi taluka around 4:45 am.

According to the report, after the incident, the Mumbai fire brigade reached the spot and started doing rescue operations. A fire brigade official said, five workers were present in the building during the incident and they were safely evacuated. From the five, three workers have suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the nearby hospital.

According to Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) officer, “The first floor of the cake factory building collapsed. Five people were stuck under the debris and we managed to evacuate them. Three of them suffered minor injuries.”

The workers who have been injured in this incident were identified as Kelkar (43), Shamin Husain (25), and Ravindra Jadhav (50). An official said, fortunately, no major loss averted in this incident as it was a holiday morning.

In a similar incident on Thursday, a 42-year-old ground-plus-two story Maina Vittu Niwas building in the Kopar area of Dombivali collapsed, however, no one got injured in this incident.

Reportedly, the building had 15 flats, five flats on each floor with 75 residents. One of the residents of the building has witnessed an initial sign of cracks and alerted other members, following which all the residents escape unhurt. It’s been also reported that the building was listed as dangerous and the Kalyan Municipal Corporation has also issued notice to the owner of the building in the past four years.