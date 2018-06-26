Aurangabad police have arrested a woman for drowning her 10-month-old son.

Radhika has been accused of murdering her son Prem Parmeshwar on saturday night. She was arrested a day after the complaint was lodged with the police. Following a search of the premises where she was staying, police found the dead child in a drum of water.

During her investigation, Radhika said “I did not like this child as I always wanted a girl and so I put him in the water drum to let him die.” Radhika has been charged under IPC Section 302 for the murder.

Radhika was presented in court, after which the court sent her in two days police custody. The police are investigating the matter further.