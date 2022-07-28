Image: Agencies

About ₹ 29 crores in cash and five kilograms of gold jewellery were recovered from the second flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata, a close aide of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, during a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a school jobs scam, officials said.

The probe agency officials left Arpita Mukherjee’s home in the Belgharia area of Kolkata early this morning with 10 trunks of cash after concluding the 18-hour-long raid.

Sources say that ED officials used three note-counting machines to know the exact amount of cash seized from Ms Mukherjee’s second flat.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23, a day after the first lot of cash was discovered at her home.

During last week’s raid, the probe agency officials had recovered ₹ 21 crores in cash, a huge amount of foreign exchange and gold bars worth ₹ 2 crores from Ms Mukherjee’s other flat in the city.

They also found a diary with around 40 pages of notes that could provide crucial leads in the investigation.

So far, ₹ 50 crores in cash have been recovered from the two homes of Ms Mukherjee. Some crucial documents have also been seized that are being examined by the authorities.