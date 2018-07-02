A 40-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his house in Pipariya in Hoshangabad district, the police said today.

The kin of the deceased Brijmohan Patel claimed that he took the extreme step because of his inability to pay the outstanding loan of Rs 4 lakh and non-receipt of payment for his crop which he had sold last year.

Pipariya Police Station in-charge Praveen Kumar said Brijmohan was a resident of Gadaghat area of the town, about 80 kms from Hoshangabad.

“Brijmohan consumed some poisonous substance last afternoon. After his family members came to know about the incident, they rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment late night,” he said.

Kumar said a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Madanlal Patel, brother of the deceased, claimed that Brijmohan had taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme.

“Besides, he had not received the payment for his Moong crop which he had sold last year. My brother took the extreme step, as his family was under financial stress,” Madanlal claimed.

When asked about Madanlal’s claim, Kumar said he had no information about any debt outstanding of the deceased farmer.

“The exact reason behind Brijmohan taking the extreme step would be known only after the investigation,” he said.