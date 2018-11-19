Continuing his tirade against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday said the Gandhi scion was suffering from “Modi Phobia.”

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, “Rahul has developed Modi phobia. He keeps on saying Modi-Modi in his speeches. Rahul wants to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy from the country.”

Further sharpening his attack, Shah said, “Recently, he took Prime Minister Modi’s name 44 times in his 22-minute long speech. I wonder if he is campaigning for the BJP or for the Congress.”

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, Shah assured that India would soon surpass the United Kingdom in terms of economy.

“By the time counting of elections is over, India would surpass the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world,” he added.

The 230- assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28. The results will be declared on December 11.